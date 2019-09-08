NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.12 N/A -0.50 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 4.49 beta means NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 349.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average price target and a 424.11% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.