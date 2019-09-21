NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

We will be contrasting the differences between NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.73 N/A -0.50 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Forty Seven Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Forty Seven Inc. has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 135.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 54.7%. Insiders owned roughly 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Forty Seven Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.