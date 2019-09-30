NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 8.69M -0.50 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 0.00 43.41M -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,402,291,431.34% -175.4% -83.4% Fortress Biotech Inc. 209,608,884.60% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders owned 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.