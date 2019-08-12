NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

We are comparing NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.77 N/A -0.50 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 19 2.60 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Risk and Volatility

A 4.49 beta indicates that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 349.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 1.81 beta which is 81.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Clovis Oncology Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Clovis Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 410.56% and its consensus target price is $29.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance while Clovis Oncology Inc. has -41.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Clovis Oncology Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.