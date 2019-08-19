NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

As Biotechnology companies, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.33 N/A -0.50 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 4.49 beta means NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 349.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.75, while its potential upside is 702.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 69.6%. About 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.