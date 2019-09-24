NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.71 N/A -0.50 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 8.51 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Risk & Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 4.49 and it happens to be 349.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Cerecor Inc. has a 1.96 beta which is 96.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Cerecor Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Cerecor Inc. has an average price target of $10.5, with potential upside of 206.12%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. 55.2% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cerecor Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.