NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.42 N/A -0.39 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36

Table 1 demonstrates NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.69 beta means NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 69.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.24 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1% and 23.1%. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 25.87%. Competitively, 0.5% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.