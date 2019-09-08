NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.25 N/A -0.50 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Risk & Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.49 beta, while its volatility is 349.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc’s beta is -2.8 which is 380.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 4.9%. 55.2% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Akari Therapeutics Plc

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 6 of the 7 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.