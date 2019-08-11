NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Comparison side by side

Both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.77 N/A -0.50 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 4.49 beta means NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 349.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Zafgen Inc. on the other hand, has -0.48 beta which makes it 148.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Zafgen Inc. has a consensus price target of $6.67, with potential upside of 614.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 81.8%. About 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.