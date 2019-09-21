NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.73 N/A -0.50 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.2. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60.33 average price target and a 52.46% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 37.9% respectively. Insiders held 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 8% are Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.