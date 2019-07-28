NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Comparing side by side

Both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.90 N/A -0.39 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1% and 0%. About 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.