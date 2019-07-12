NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Comparing side by side

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.51 N/A -0.39 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 169.46 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.5 and has 10.5 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Translate Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average price target and a 114.07% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1% and 59.9%. About 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Translate Bio Inc. has 31.15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.7% weaker performance while Translate Bio Inc. has 38.93% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.