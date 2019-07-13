NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.42 N/A -0.39 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.59 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Surface Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Surface Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Surface Oncology Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.