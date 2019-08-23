NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Comparison side by side

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.23 N/A -0.50 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Risk & Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 349.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 4.49 beta. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.66 beta which makes it 166.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.7 Current Ratio and a 9.7 Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 average target price and a 224.28% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.