NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Comparing side by side

Both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.18 N/A -0.50 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Volatility and Risk

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 4.49 and its 349.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.09 beta which is 91.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 10.1 and 10.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats on 4 of the 7 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.