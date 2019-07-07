NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Contrasting side by side

Both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.85 N/A -0.39 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 30.28 N/A -0.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35%

Risk and Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.69 beta. From a competition point of view, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.39 beta which is 139.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, with potential upside of 87.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 85.7% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 25.87% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6.46% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.