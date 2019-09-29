NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Comparing side by side

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 8.69M -0.50 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 2 1.45 102.89M -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,381,338,419.97% -175.4% -83.4% PDL BioPharma Inc. 4,309,167,818.40% -8.9% -6.7%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 349.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 4.49 beta. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, PDL BioPharma Inc. which has a 11 Current Ratio and a 10.7 Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 98.5%. Insiders held roughly 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance while PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.