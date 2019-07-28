NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.90 N/A -0.39 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 132.68 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.69 beta indicates that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 69.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Otonomy Inc. on the other hand, has 2.42 beta which makes it 142.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Otonomy Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, with potential upside of 81.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1% and 65.9% respectively. Insiders held 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Otonomy Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.7% weaker performance while Otonomy Inc. has 56.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.