NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.23 N/A -0.50 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -5.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 4.49 beta indicates that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 349.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.12 which is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. 55.2% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.