NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Comparison side by side

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.73 N/A -0.50 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 30 29.82 N/A 3.52 8.08

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Volatility and Risk

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 4.49 and it happens to be 349.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Nektar Therapeutics’s 2.63 beta is the reason why it is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics has 14.9 and 14.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Nektar Therapeutics’s potential upside is 53.85% and its average target price is $31.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 94.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance while Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.