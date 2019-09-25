NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Comparison side by side

Both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.61 N/A -0.50 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 6.58 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 4.49 shows that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 349.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. iBio Inc. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 8.1% respectively. About 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 45.24% of iBio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while iBio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

iBio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.