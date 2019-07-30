NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Comparing side by side

Both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.36 N/A -0.39 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eyenovia Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Eyenovia Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1% and 10%. Insiders held 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.7% weaker performance while Eyenovia Inc. has 79.3% stronger performance.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Eyenovia Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.