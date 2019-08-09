NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.77 N/A -0.50 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 215.06 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 55.2% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.