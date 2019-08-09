NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Contrasting side by side

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.77 N/A -0.50 0.00 Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and has 20.5 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.7% of Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Equillium Inc. has 14.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Equillium Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.