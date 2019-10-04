NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) Comparing side by side

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 8.69M -0.50 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 5 -0.02 43.02M -7.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,438,741,721.85% -175.4% -83.4% Clovis Oncology Inc. 824,232,670.42% -196.4% -43%

Risk & Volatility

A 4.49 beta indicates that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 349.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Clovis Oncology Inc. has beta of 1.81 which is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Clovis Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $12, with potential upside of 211.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares. 55.2% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Clovis Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.