NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.13 N/A -0.50 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.14 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Risk & Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 349.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 4.49 beta. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 5.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.