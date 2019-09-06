NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.12 N/A -0.50 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 13.78 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 4.49 shows that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 349.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chimerix Inc.’s beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and has 13.6 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 76.5%. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 55.2%. Competitively, 1.6% are Chimerix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.