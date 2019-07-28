NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Comparison side by side

Both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.90 N/A -0.39 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 20.48 N/A -4.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8%

Risk and Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.69 beta, while its volatility is 69.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a 1.54 beta which is 54.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 and its Quick Ratio is 12. Assembly Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Assembly Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $42, with potential upside of 247.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.6% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.