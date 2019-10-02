NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Comparison side by side

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 8.69M -0.50 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 5.59M -2.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,423,190,304.62% -175.4% -83.4% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 63,306,908.27% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2. Competitively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5 and 4.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 0.7% respectively. About 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -21.55% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.