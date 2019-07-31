NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.40 N/A -0.39 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 22.07 N/A -2.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is 5.4. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1% and 0.8%. Insiders held 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.