NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Contrasting side by side

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 3.14 N/A -0.39 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Risk & Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.69 beta. From a competition point of view, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a 0.99 beta which is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Alterity Therapeutics Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 1% and 3.6% respectively. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 25.87%. Competitively, 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.