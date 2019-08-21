NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) Contrasting side by side

Since NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.28 N/A -0.50 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 65.24 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 23.5%. 55.2% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.