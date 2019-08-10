NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.77 N/A -0.50 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.58 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 4.49 shows that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 349.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Agenus Inc.’s 81.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Agenus Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Agenus Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Agenus Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 93.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 33.6% respectively. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 55.2%. Competitively, Agenus Inc. has 24.18% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Agenus Inc.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.