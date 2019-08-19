Nova Measuring Instruments LTD (NVMI) Stock Price Rose While Seizert Capital Partners Decreased by $702,900 Its Holding; Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Lifted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $525,360

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NVMI) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 28,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% . The institutional investor held 77,366 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 105,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $800.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 28,585 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has risen 4.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Rev $62.6M; 10/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40; 19/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 6,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 147,632 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, up from 141,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.36. About 5.38M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS

