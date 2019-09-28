Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) Reaches $31.56 High on Sep, 28; Watsco (WSO) Shorts Down By 2.44%

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) had a decrease of 2.44% in short interest. WSO’s SI was 1.54 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.44% from 1.58 million shares previously. With 266,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)’s short sellers to cover WSO’s short positions. The SI to Watsco Inc’s float is 4.82%. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $166.53. About 143,620 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors

The stock of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) reached all time high today, Sep, 28 and still has $33.45 target or 6.00% above today’s $31.56 share price. This indicates more upside for the $882.58 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $33.45 PT is reached, the company will be worth $52.95M more. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 54,266 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has risen 4.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Rev $62.6M; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $6.40 billion. The firm distributes equipment, including residential central air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment and systems; and other specialized equipment. It has a 25.59 P/E ratio. It also distributes various parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company has market cap of $882.58 million. The firm offers in-line and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. It has a 21.22 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include thin film and optical CD process control for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition.