Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) Reaches $31.52 52-Week High; Gladstone Investment – Business Develo (GAIN) Shorts Decreased By 0.97%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.89, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold Gladstone Investment Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 3.30 million shares or 8.21% more from 3.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 26,851 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 119,627 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 12,064 shares. Dana Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 10,000 shares. Aperio Group Llc has 0% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 32,895 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 311,256 shares. Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Advisory Svcs Networks has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Cambridge Investment stated it has 13,047 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 20,555 are held by Creative Planning. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) or 2,000 shares. Advisory holds 0.01% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) or 37,678 shares. 115,456 were reported by Blair William Il. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% or 40,900 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) or 166,374 shares.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability firm interests, and warrants or options. The company has market cap of $405.03 million. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It has a 7.32 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $298,822 activity. The insider DULLUM DAVID A R bought 2,400 shares worth $29,856. 20,581 Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares with value of $246,766 were bought by GLADSTONE DAVID.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company has market cap of $881.46 million. The firm offers in-line and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. It has a 21.2 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include thin film and optical CD process control for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 11.64 million shares or 11.91% more from 10.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Management Gru Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 7,151 shares. Assetmark owns 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.02% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). James Investment owns 49,250 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Company accumulated 76,474 shares. Alphaone Inv Lc owns 1,330 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.01% invested in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 67,115 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 4,428 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 4,376 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 32,483 shares. Glenmede Commerce Na accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Clal Insurance has invested 0.28% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Advisory Network Lc invested in 0% or 393 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Analysts await Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 52.08% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.48 per share. NVMI’s profit will be $6.43 million for 34.26 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.