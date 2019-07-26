Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) EPS Estimated At $0.23; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

Analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) to report $0.23 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 46.51% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. NVMI’s profit would be $6.43M giving it 30.60 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s analysts see -28.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 21,075 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has declined 4.43% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 10/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Rev $62.6M; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M; 24/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45; 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION

Among 5 analysts covering Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Vail Resorts had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 22. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight”. Jefferies downgraded the shares of MTN in report on Monday, April 22 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo 230.0000

07/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $219.0000 230.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey 242.0000

22/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $233 Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $240 New Target: $250 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $250 Maintain

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.03 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. It has a 33.49 P/E ratio. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold Vail Resorts, Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin invested 0.02% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs has 20,009 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 0.11% or 8,318 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests holds 0.02% or 29,205 shares. White Elm Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 83,356 shares or 4.77% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj & accumulated 0.04% or 55,419 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 13 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) or 27,434 shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 82,418 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt stated it has 41,641 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Liability has 0% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 940 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.03% stake. Capwealth Advsr Ltd invested in 1,365 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 643 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 123,861 shares.

More notable recent Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Vail Resorts, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MTN) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Halliburton Earnings Beat Expectations – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “St. Louis public company to be sold in $264M deal – St. Louis Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “35 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

The stock increased 0.95% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $249.11. About 111,305 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 7.26% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – EXPECTS THAT CALENDAR 2018 CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS BOOSTS QTR DIV $1.47/SHR FROM $1.053, EST. $1.158; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: CHINA `PLAYING WITH FIRE’ BY STUDYING DEVALUATION; 15/05/2018 – Scopus Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Vail Resorts; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY18 Resort Reported EBITDA $607M-$627; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY Net $357M-Net $391M; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS 2Q REV. $734.6M, EST. $716.7M

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company has market cap of $787.22 million. The firm offers in-line and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. It has a 16.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include thin film and optical CD process control for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 10.55% more from 9.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Mngmt Il reported 0.08% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 4,428 shares. Sei Invs invested 0% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) or 120 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldg Limited holds 1.61 million shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 675 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 39,829 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.01 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Campbell & Invest Adviser has 0.15% invested in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Wellington Gp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 403,926 shares. Smith Asset Grp L P accumulated 8,257 shares. Pdts Prns Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 33,500 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 13,655 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).