Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) and KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Comparing side by side

Both Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) and KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 26 3.41 N/A 1.62 17.95 KLA Corporation 118 4.81 N/A 8.18 16.66

Table 1 demonstrates Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and KLA Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. KLA Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than KLA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0.00% 17.6% 14.5% KLA Corporation 0.00% 68.5% 20%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.05 shows that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. KLA Corporation’s 1.74 beta is the reason why it is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival KLA Corporation is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KLA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and KLA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 KLA Corporation 0 3 8 2.73

Competitively the average target price of KLA Corporation is $145.91, which is potential 7.41% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.6% of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.7% of KLA Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of KLA Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 1.11% 12.21% 6.06% 18.28% 4.35% 27.52% KLA Corporation -4.44% 11.99% 8.22% 28.63% 28.24% 52.33%

For the past year Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was less bullish than KLA Corporation.

Summary

KLA Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its products include thin film and optical CD process control solutions for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, ASIC, foundries, and memory manufactures, as well as end users and process equipment manufacturers worldwide. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. The company also provides light emitting diode (LED), power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications. It offers its products and services for bare wafer, IC, lithography reticle, and disk manufacturers. KLA-Tencor Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.