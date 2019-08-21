Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has 82.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 61.64% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.7% of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.10% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0.00% 17.60% 14.50% Industry Average 27.58% 31.70% 11.13%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. N/A 26 17.95 Industry Average 164.46M 596.20M 42.59

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.11 2.74

The potential upside of the competitors is 49.15%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 1.11% 12.21% 6.06% 18.28% 4.35% 27.52% Industry Average 8.21% 10.60% 17.13% 35.17% 36.61% 58.63%

For the past year Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s competitors Current Ratio is 5.13 and has 4.34 Quick Ratio. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.05 shows that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s competitors have beta of 1.25 which is 25.46% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s peers beat Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its products include thin film and optical CD process control solutions for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, ASIC, foundries, and memory manufactures, as well as end users and process equipment manufacturers worldwide. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.