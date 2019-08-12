Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.64% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.10% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0.00% 17.60% 14.50% Industry Average 27.58% 31.70% 11.13%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. N/A 26 17.95 Industry Average 164.46M 596.20M 42.59

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 2.15 2.76

The rivals have a potential upside of 44.59%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 1.11% 12.21% 6.06% 18.28% 4.35% 27.52% Industry Average 8.21% 10.60% 17.13% 35.17% 36.61% 58.63%

For the past year Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 5.13 and has 4.34 Quick Ratio. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.05. Competitively, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s competitors’ beta is 1.25 which is 25.46% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its products include thin film and optical CD process control solutions for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, ASIC, foundries, and memory manufactures, as well as end users and process equipment manufacturers worldwide. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.