Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) and Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI) Comparison side by side

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) and Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI) compete with each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 26 3.45 N/A 1.62 17.95 Intermolecular Inc. 1 1.92 N/A -0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and Intermolecular Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0.00% 17.6% 14.5% Intermolecular Inc. 0.00% -14.4% -11.1%

Volatility and Risk

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intermolecular Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. are 5.5 and 4.6. Competitively, Intermolecular Inc. has 5.8 and 5.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intermolecular Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and Intermolecular Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Intermolecular Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.6% of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. shares and 72.2% of Intermolecular Inc. shares. 1.7% are Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 30.13% of Intermolecular Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 1.11% 12.21% 6.06% 18.28% 4.35% 27.52% Intermolecular Inc. -0.85% 0% 5.45% -0.85% -29.27% 14.85%

For the past year Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was more bullish than Intermolecular Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. beats Intermolecular Inc.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its products include thin film and optical CD process control solutions for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, ASIC, foundries, and memory manufactures, as well as end users and process equipment manufacturers worldwide. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Intermolecular, Inc. offers high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. Its HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established CVD, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including flat glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.