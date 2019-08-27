Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) and ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Comparison side by side

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) and ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR), both competing one another are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 26 3.30 N/A 1.62 17.95 ACM Research Inc. 16 2.41 N/A 0.62 28.25

In table 1 we can see Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and ACM Research Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ACM Research Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0.00% 17.6% 14.5% ACM Research Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 11.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.5. Meanwhile, ACM Research Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ACM Research Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and ACM Research Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 ACM Research Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of ACM Research Inc. is $21, which is potential 50.65% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and ACM Research Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.6% and 10.7% respectively. 1.7% are Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, ACM Research Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 1.11% 12.21% 6.06% 18.28% 4.35% 27.52% ACM Research Inc. -4.49% -1.97% 0.23% 83.67% 36.38% 60.2%

For the past year Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was less bullish than ACM Research Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. beats ACM Research Inc.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its products include thin film and optical CD process control solutions for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, ASIC, foundries, and memory manufactures, as well as end users and process equipment manufacturers worldwide. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift cleaning equipment to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.