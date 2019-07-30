Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) Analysts See $0.23 EPS; Bank Of Nova Scotia Raised Its Kellogg Co (K) Stake

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased Kellogg Co (K) stake by 59.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia acquired 33,326 shares as Kellogg Co (K)’s stock rose 0.72%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 89,084 shares with $5.11 million value, up from 55,758 last quarter. Kellogg Co now has $19.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.42. About 1.70 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’

Analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) to report $0.23 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 46.51% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. NVMI’s profit would be $6.43 million giving it 30.96 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s analysts see -28.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.48. About 218,982 shares traded or 89.32% up from the average. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has declined 4.43% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49; 19/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Rev $62.6M; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 24/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) stake by 2,476 shares to 17,103 valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 131,964 shares and now owns 723,672 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kellogg had 7 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 5 by PiperJaffray. The rating was downgraded by Pivotal Research on Friday, February 8 to “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, June 24. The rating was downgraded by Consumer Edge Research to “Underweight” on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, March 19.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $67.22 million activity. KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold $5.44M worth of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Wednesday, March 20.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kellogg closes on Keebler sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kellogg Company Closes Sale of Keebler Cookies and Related Businesses to Ferrero – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kellogg Baby Shark Cereal to Hit Grocery Store Shelves – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Kellogg (K) call put ratio 1 call to 1.8 puts with focus on August 57.50 puts – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg Company Announces Debt Tender Offers – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 849,065 shares. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 16,221 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assocs stated it has 14,700 shares. Toth Advisory invested in 0.3% or 22,671 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs reported 309,637 shares. Jones Cos Lllp invested in 4,412 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Bancorp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 27,548 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 5,357 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap holds 0.36% or 42,496 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lc invested in 5,647 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 50 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lvm Cap Mgmt Mi has 12,412 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 4,978 are owned by Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,268 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 752,600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 10.55% more from 9.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 675 shares. Campbell Com Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,270 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 4,184 are held by Sei Invests Com. D E Shaw & Inc holds 51,529 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clal Insurance Enterp Ltd has invested 0.42% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Adage Capital Prtn Grp Ltd Liability Co owns 1.40 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). 27 were accumulated by Assetmark. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 1.06 million shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc owns 320 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Oppenheimer And owns 111,270 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 39,829 shares. 120 are held by Us Commercial Bank De. James Inv holds 42,260 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company has market cap of $796.44 million. The firm offers in-line and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. It has a 17.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include thin film and optical CD process control for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition.

More notable recent Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Nova Extends Its Dimensional Metrology Portfolio With New Optical CD Platform – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Nova to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 7, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 04/02/2019: SFET, NVMI, IT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.