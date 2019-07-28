Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) Analysts See $0.23 EPS; 3 Analysts Are Bullish CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CoStar Group had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) rating on Wednesday, February 27. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $460 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 27. See CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jmp Securities New Target: $525.0000 630.0000

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keefe Bruyette \U0026 Woods 650.0000

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $460.0000 550.0000

27/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $475 New Target: $500 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $460 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $512 Maintain

Analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) to report $0.23 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 46.51% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. NVMI’s profit would be $6.43 million giving it 30.70 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s analysts see -28.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.24. About 45,241 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has declined 4.43% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M; 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Rev $62.6M; 10/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 19/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Nova Extends Its Dimensional Metrology Portfolio With New Optical CD Platform – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Nova to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 7, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 04/02/2019: SFET, NVMI, IT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 10.55% more from 9.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 698,267 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 111,270 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Com Incorporated. Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Company reported 12,270 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Adage Capital Ptnrs Gp Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.40 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.02% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce owns 25,235 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 10,074 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% stake. Acadian Asset Limited Company invested 0.11% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 63,342 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors owns 5,500 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 17,094 shares. Ghp Advisors stated it has 0.05% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Menora Mivtachim Limited holds 1.09% or 1.61 million shares in its portfolio.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company has market cap of $789.73 million. The firm offers in-line and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. It has a 16.9 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include thin film and optical CD process control for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition.

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.18 billion. The firm offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It has a 79.69 P/E ratio. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad application; CoStar Market Analytics, an analytics platform; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CoStar Group, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advisors has 0.05% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Sands Ltd invested in 2.16% or 1.50 million shares. Disciplined Growth Mn, a Minnesota-based fund reported 21,050 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts has 1.04% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 87,744 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 5,687 shares. Westfield Capital Comm L P reported 86,459 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 8,271 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 125 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 2,751 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.04% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). First Mercantile Trust holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 700 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Company invested 0.44% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

The stock increased 0.84% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $634.26. About 217,173 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CTG vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CoStar Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why CoStar Group Stock Surged 64% Through the 1st Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : V, TXN, CB, CNI, EW, DFS, FE, CSGP, CMG, AGR, SNAP, WRB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.