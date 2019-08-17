Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) Stock Value Rose While Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Lowered by $3.80 Million Its Stake; Ensco Plc (ESV) Shareholder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Decreased Its Position

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 151,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $794.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 66,367 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has risen 4.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54; 19/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 24/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Rev $62.6M

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 89.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 3.47 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 423,663 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 3.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 29.21% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold NVMI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 10.55% more from 9.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,829 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Bamco Inc New York holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 230,000 shares. Oppenheimer And accumulated 111,270 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 0% stake. Adage Prns Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 1.40 million shares. Pdts Partners Limited Liability Co reported 33,500 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Ftb holds 13 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 142,269 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Limited Partnership reported 8,257 shares. 60,353 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Eagle Glob Advsr Llc owns 0.05% invested in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 48,000 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs invested in 15,040 shares. 27 were reported by Assetmark. Jpmorgan Chase reported 25,235 shares.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 496,560 shares to 3.55 million shares, valued at $97.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 427,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Us State Bank De accumulated 6,878 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Northern Tru Corp accumulated 2.48 million shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 172,824 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd reported 63,328 shares. Vanguard Gp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs accumulated 0.02% or 129,334 shares. Tower Limited Com (Trc) invested 0.03% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). 79,358 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Capstone Invest Lc has 19,700 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 405,947 shares. 44,576 are held by California State Teachers Retirement.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 165,151 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $93.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Supervielle S A.