Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Both Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) and Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) compete on a level playing field in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova LifeStyle Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.19 3.66 Hooker Furniture Corporation 27 0.36 N/A 3.38 8.48

Table 1 demonstrates Nova LifeStyle Inc. and Hooker Furniture Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hooker Furniture Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Nova LifeStyle Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Hooker Furniture Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova LifeStyle Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 6.2% Hooker Furniture Corporation 0.00% 16.1% 11.2%

Risk & Volatility

Nova LifeStyle Inc. has a 2.71 beta, while its volatility is 171.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hooker Furniture Corporation’s 41.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

7.2 and 6.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nova LifeStyle Inc. Its rival Hooker Furniture Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 2 respectively. Nova LifeStyle Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hooker Furniture Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nova LifeStyle Inc. and Hooker Furniture Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.5% and 86.6% respectively. Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of Hooker Furniture Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nova LifeStyle Inc. -7% -30.69% -4.11% -44.44% -61.33% 52.11% Hooker Furniture Corporation -1.95% -3.8% -3.11% -5.73% -24.13% 8.73%

For the past year Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Hooker Furniture Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Hooker Furniture Corporation beats Nova LifeStyle Inc.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. and its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company develops upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. It also offers sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company offers its products under the Diamond Sofa, Colorful World, Giorgio Mobili, and Bright Swallow brands. It sells its products through Internet sales and direct sales primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home furnishings marketing, design, and logistics company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household furniture products. It operates through four segments: Hooker Casegoods, Upholstery, Home Meridian, and All Other. The Hooker Casegoods segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name. The Upholstery segment provides residential offerings, including motion and stationary leather furniture under Bradington-Young brand; occasional chairs, settees, sofas, and sectional seating under Sam Moore Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under Hooker Upholstery brand. The Home Meridian segment offers a range of bedroom, dining room, home office and youth furnishings, accent, and display cabinets under Pulaski Furniture and Samuel Lawrence Furniture brand names; and Prime Resources branded leather motion upholstery, as well as designs and supplies hotel furnishings for four and five star hotels under Samuel Lawrence Hospitality brand. The All Other segment supplies upholstered seating and case goods under The H Contract brand; and customer-assembled modular upholstered and case goods under the Homeware product line brand. The companyÂ’s home furnishings products are sold through retailers, including independent furniture stores, department stores, mass merchants, national chains, warehouse clubs, catalog merchants, interior designers, and e-commerce retailers. Hooker Furniture Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.