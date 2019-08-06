Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) and Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Contrasting side by side

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) and Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) have been rivals in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova LifeStyle Inc. 1 0.28 N/A 0.13 6.36 Natuzzi S.p.A. 4 0.00 N/A 3.43 0.55

Table 1 demonstrates Nova LifeStyle Inc. and Natuzzi S.p.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Natuzzi S.p.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Nova LifeStyle Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Natuzzi S.p.A.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nova LifeStyle Inc. and Natuzzi S.p.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova LifeStyle Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 4% Natuzzi S.p.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Nova LifeStyle Inc. has a 2.48 beta, while its volatility is 148.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Natuzzi S.p.A. has beta of 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.3% of Nova LifeStyle Inc. shares and 17.8% of Natuzzi S.p.A. shares. Competitively, Natuzzi S.p.A. has 53.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nova LifeStyle Inc. -3.07% 12.33% 6.08% 17.14% -55.31% 78.18% Natuzzi S.p.A. -5.36% -21.78% -52.91% -49.53% -77.47% -51.96%

For the past year Nova LifeStyle Inc. has 78.18% stronger performance while Natuzzi S.p.A. has -51.96% weaker performance.

Summary

Nova LifeStyle Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Natuzzi S.p.A.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. and its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company develops upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. It also offers sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company offers its products under the Diamond Sofa, Colorful World, Giorgio Mobili, and Bright Swallow brands. It sells its products through Internet sales and direct sales primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings. The company sells its products primarily under the Natuzzi Italia, Natuzzi Re-vive, Natuzzi Editions, and Softaly brand names. It also sells its leather-upholstered products through franchised Divani&Divani by Natuzzi, and Natuzzi Italia furniture stores. As of September 22, 2017, the company operated through 60 direct retail stores in Italy, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and Mexico. Natuzzi S.p.A. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo in Colle, Italy.