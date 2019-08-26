Nottingham Advisors Upped Its Holding in Tjx Cos New (TJX) as Stock Price Rose; Epoch Investment Partners Has Decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $7.10 Million

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 74,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.85M, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $95.82. About 665,184 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company's stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 2.27M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv Management Corp has invested 0.16% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri has invested 0.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Karp Cap Corp accumulated 21,133 shares. 341,815 were accumulated by Sit. 20,320 were reported by Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated. Moreover, Psagot Invest House has 0.16% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Professional Advisory holds 3.59% or 335,551 shares in its portfolio. Pioneer Tru Bankshares N A Or holds 0.77% or 33,815 shares in its portfolio. 1,084 were reported by Shine Advisory Inc. Arrow Corporation invested in 41,295 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory reported 2.48 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 775,692 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Communications holds 27,500 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Citizens & Northern reported 26,562 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 1.76% or 133,658 shares.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $575.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 37,250 shares to 30,702 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 241,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,247 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.28 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

