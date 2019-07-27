Nottingham Advisors Stake In Tjx Cos New (TJX) Was Boosted; Coastline Trust Co Increases Stake in Qualcomm Com (QCOM)

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 2.88 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 33.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 8,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,680 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 25,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Qualcomm Says Some Snapdragons Are Ready for Android P: Qualcomm said it has been working with Google to ensure; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom M&A Options Limited After Failed Qualcomm Bid (Video); 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom-Qualcomm Bid ‘So Far’ Confirms National-Security Concerns: CFIUS Letter; 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention on China’s ZTE; 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board; 22/03/2018 – China blames U.S. for staggering trade surplus as tariffs loom; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR MEETING; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20 million and $575.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 12,841 shares to 181,504 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 241,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,247 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.