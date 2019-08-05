Nottingham Advisors Lifted Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake; Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Trimmed Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Position by $423,700

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 5.35 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07M, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 448,028 shares traded or 34.30% up from the average. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $575.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 34,758 shares to 743,280 shares, valued at $45.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 55,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,320 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa reported 2.70M shares. Hightower Tru Services Lta invested in 45,974 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has invested 0.07% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pinnacle Fin Prtn Inc holds 108,770 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 1.58 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 19,021 shares. Willingdon Wealth stated it has 94 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas-based St James Invest Communications Limited Liability Company has invested 3.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Enterprise Finance Services Corporation has 0.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1,444 shares. First Business Fincl reported 0.16% stake. Endurance Wealth reported 0.4% stake. Central National Bank & Trust Co owns 43,624 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 12,700 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 296,396 shares.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

